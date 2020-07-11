'It’s time for the country to move on,' Atlanta mayor on Trump accepting defeat

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms discusses the tight race in the Peach State between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
7:24 | 11/07/20

