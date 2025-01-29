Trump to sign executive order to use Guantanamo Bay as migrant facility

President Trump said Wednesday he plans to sign an executive order to permit the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to use Guantanamo Bay as a migrant facility.

January 29, 2025

