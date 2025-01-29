Trump signs Laken Riley Act, setting up next phase of immigration crackdown

Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act on Wednesday as the president approves a series of initiatives meant to tackle his goal of curbing illegal immigration.

January 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live