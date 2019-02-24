-
Now Playing: New York lawmaker wants to break state in half
-
Now Playing: Democrats launch bid to scuttle Trump's national emergency over border wall funding
-
Now Playing: Dan McCready announces run in North Carolina's 9th district re-election
-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to human trafficking charges involving close friend Robert Kraft
-
Now Playing: Inside the Senate offices
-
Now Playing: ACLU sues Trump admin. over separation of children from parents at border
-
Now Playing: Dems take action to block Trump from declaring national emergency
-
Now Playing: Democrats launch bid to block President Trump from border wall money
-
Now Playing: North Carolina election fraud hearing
-
Now Playing: NC GOP candidate Mark Harris finally took the stand Thursday.
-
Now Playing: Mark Harris: 'New election should be called'
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump denies interference in Michael Cohen investigation
-
Now Playing: North Carolina 9th District election fraud hearing
-
Now Playing: Trump says release of Mueller report while he's abroad is up to attorney general
-
Now Playing: After surgery, Cohen's prison date postponed
-
Now Playing: Who is Jeff Rosen, the new pick for deputy attorney general
-
Now Playing: Son of North Carolina congressional candidate warned about absentee votes
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders raises $4M in 1st day of campaign
-
Now Playing: Russia investigation timeline
-
Now Playing: Covington Catholic student's parents sue Washington Post