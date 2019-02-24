Transcript for New York lawmaker wants to break state in half

New this morning the topic of splitting New York injured two states is once again popping up in Albany. A lawmakers now calling on state comptroller's office office is to study the impacts of a separation between upstate and downstate. I'll spokesperson for Governor Cuomo called proposal quote the god Villa of pandering. The idea of splitting upstate new York and the New York City metro area comes up periodically. In Albany over the years but it is never felt one's gotten beyond the proposal stage and likely will not bug.

