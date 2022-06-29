Jemele Hill on sports and politics: 'Racism is just a simple right or wrong'

ABC News' Mona Abdi Kosar spoke with sports journalist Jemele Hill about her new book, "Uphill: A Memoir," with Hill saying "It's important that people get a fuller picture of who I am."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live