Transcript for President Donald Trump opens Daytona 500

At Daytona 500 the legendary display of roaring engines. Soaring spirits are the American skills speed and power. But we've been hearing about for so many years the tens of thousands of patriots here today. Have come with a fast cars in the world class motor sports but NASCAR fans never forget. That no matter who wins the race what matters most is god. Family and country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.