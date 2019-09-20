Transcript for Airbnb plans to go public in 2020

If today's tech bytes every movie going public with a home sharing company says its shares will be listed on the stock market next year they'll target date has been set. Every NB a has more than seven million listings worldwide it was valued last year at 31 billion dollars. Amazon CEO Jeff pesos vows to make his company carbon neutral. Usually says Amazon. Will deploy 100000 electric delivery vans over the next five years and he expects 80% of Amazon's energy use to come from renewable sources. By Tony 24 before transitioning to zero emissions by 2030. Finally Walgreens is testing drone deliveries. A pilot program will deliver food beverages and over the counter medications and starts next month. But is only available and Christian berg Virginia Walgreens is partnering with alphabet drones delivery service weighing those are tech bytes. Have a great day.

