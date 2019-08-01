Transcript for Amazon now worth more than any other publicly traded U.S. company

In today's tech bytes Amazon takes the crowd it's now worth more than any other publicly traded company in the US. It's value is almost 800 billion dollars yesterday and is on past Microsoft which itself pushed out apple at the top spot in November. Hyundai has unveiled this concept car that can walk. Connecticut unfolded and legs to climb over difficult terrain it could even climb a five foot wall critics say it's just a little truth futuristic for now. It's only a concept. And some breaking news for you this automated machine produces six loaves of freshly baked bread and an hour. The manufacture showed up big red dot heavy consumer electronics shell. This seep through machine is intended for supermarkets not homes and those are your tech bytes have agreed to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.