Transcript for Apple users have trouble with Face ID while wearing a mask

In today's tech bytes are you having trouble using face ID wearing a mask. According to reports apple is working on a solution. Testing an upgrade for the iPhone thirteenth but it's unclear if it would be ready by the time apple unveils a thirteen model expected in a few weeks. The distance limit for Pokemon go is changing again game developer is upping the marks eighty meters that's a distant set last year at the start of the pandemic. The move follows customer complaints when the limit was put back to its original forty meters. This month. Finally the future of family game night the Infiniti game table features digital versions of more than forty classic board games from monopoly and scrabble Candy Land an operation Wi-Fi enabled with a 24 inch touch screen. Allowing up to six people to play remotely. It costs 650. Dollars but those sibling arguments are free but your tech bytes have a great day.

