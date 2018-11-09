AT&T will deliver 5G wireless technology by end of 2018

More
The wireless giant announced the rollout of mobile 5G service, offering customers a faster and more reliable experience.
0:54 | 09/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for AT&T will deliver 5G wireless technology by end of 2018

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57741632,"title":"AT&T will deliver 5G wireless technology by end of 2018","duration":"0:54","description":"The wireless giant announced the rollout of mobile 5G service, offering customers a faster and more reliable experience.","url":"/Technology/video/att-deliver-5g-wireless-technology-end-2018-57741632","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.