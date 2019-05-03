Transcript for Cellphone car keys could stymie thieves

Today's tech by some new way to ward McCarthy Sunday is introducing a digital key that allowed users to unlock and start their vehicles be of their Smartphone. It comes as more drivers are leaving their keep pops in their cars leading to rising fast the digital. Meanwhile Volkswagen has introduced a new battery powered dune buggy. It's call the ID by DNA has no doors or Ruth VW says it can go 155. Miles. When a charging gets from zero over sixty miles an hour in just over seven seconds. Maximum speed is 99 miles per hour. But only got back flipping robot. The so called mini cheetah robot is a work of a team of engineers at MIT not only can it back flip. Nearly impossible to knock over an can trot over uneven ground up twice as fast as the average person walking speed. Your tech bytes have a great day.

