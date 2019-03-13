Now Playing: Engineer makes squishy robots

Now Playing: Apple announces event

Now Playing: This day in history: April 3, 2010

Now Playing: Samsung unveils Galaxy S10

Now Playing: Facebook cracks down on anti-vaccination hoaxes

Now Playing: SpaceX makes history with splashdown

Now Playing: YouTube disables comments on most videos with kids

Now Playing: YouTube no longer allows comments on most videos involving children

Now Playing: SpaceX launches new technology

Now Playing: Tesla ready to roll out new SUV

Now Playing: Cellphone car keys could stymie thieves

Now Playing: NASA releases footage of SpaceX preps for unmanned test flight to space station

Now Playing: SpaceX capsule becomes 1st commercial spacecraft to dock with space station

Now Playing: Inside Science's key science stories from February

Now Playing: Samsung expected to release 2 more foldable smartphones by 2020

Now Playing: Amazon acquires Eero, maker of home Wi-Fi systems

Now Playing: NASA ends mission for Mars rover, Opportunity, after 15 years

Now Playing: Exciting news for electric cars

Now Playing: Facebook may face major fines