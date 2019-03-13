Engineer makes squishy robots

More
An engineer makes squishy robots out of soft materials to test instability.
0:58 | 03/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Engineer makes squishy robots
And okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61662158,"title":"Engineer makes squishy robots","duration":"0:58","description":"An engineer makes squishy robots out of soft materials to test instability.","url":"/Technology/video/engineer-makes-squishy-robots-61662158","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.