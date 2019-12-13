Transcript for Facebook could face problems after new anti-trust concerns

You antitrust concerns could be a major problem for FaceBook the company is working on integrating its various platforms including what sap. And answer Graham but those plans could now be halted by the Federal Trade Commission. Which is investigating Facebook's dominance in the industry the FTC is now considering an injunction to stop Facebook's integration and that could leave the company more vulnerable to a possible breakup.

