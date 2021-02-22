Transcript for Mysterious malware targeting Mac computers

If today's tech bytes a mysterious malware targeting Mac computers a top security firm says 30000 Macs have been effective with a malicious software also over sparrow. It was first detected last week mainly in the US in Europe the goal is not clear but it's described as a serious threat. And gold may bring back an old feature within its new found reports say facial recognition could return with pixels six. After being dropped from version five over cost concerns the pixel six may also have a fingerprint sensor. And volley our first look at what could be Samsung's augmented reality glasses reports say the eyewear will be used to watch movies and video chat. The glass is good project virtual screen. In front of the user's eyes it's unclear if the glasses are just a concept or an upcoming product. Bill to protect vice have a great day.

