Transcript for Samsung's foldable smartphone may be coming soon

And today's tech bikes Samsung's full mobile phone reports they will recall they galaxy bold this is video of a prototype. I'm bill last year we expect to see the Dallas he told at Samsung's unpacked event this afternoon. How do you want to help you hit the green light sit companies expanding its traffic light information system to more cities. This system wirelessly sends the timing of traffic lights in the air it's your car. As you approach a light at tiger shows up on the dashboard tell the driver how much longer they'll light will be either red. Or green. And lobsters and maybe the key to more effective body armor scientists at MIT say the membrane on all officers underbelly is as strong as the rubber on car tires. It can be uses the guy for body armor that allows more mobility without sacrificing protection. Build your tech bytes about undergo.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.