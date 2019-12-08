Transcript for Another Tesla bursts into flames after crash

And it's quite another Tesla catches fire after a crash just on a model three hit a stopped her truck on a Moscow highway the driver says he was a driver assistance mode which is part of the auto pilot system he suffered a broken lagged but he escaped before the fire. There was no immediate comment from Tesla. Ebooks are finally catching the catcher in the rye that classic and three other works by JD Salinger or going digital for the first time tomorrow they're closer sound to refuse to allow e-book versions. During his lifetime but his son says many readers use only. And there's a new warning about just how vulnerable we are Smart TV may be to hackers a security expert at a hacker conference demonstrated how a drone. Could easily take over in unsecured Smart TV just by hovering nearby. Hacker can control what the TV shows display Phishing messages and ask for passwords. Those are checked by an agreed there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.