-
Now Playing: Facebook bug temporarily unblocked former friends
-
Now Playing: Facebook identifies ongoing political influence campaign
-
Now Playing: Top social media executives to testify before Congress
-
Now Playing: Facebook apps go dark
-
Now Playing: Look back as Google turns 20
-
Now Playing: Apple releases free fix for defective iPhones
-
Now Playing: Apple sends out invites for 2018 iPhone event
-
Now Playing: Samsung to unveil 8K TV this fall
-
Now Playing: New technology designed to keep ambulances safer
-
Now Playing: Trump administration wages battle with Google
-
Now Playing: Instagram rolls out new features aimed at improving security
-
Now Playing: Uber partners with Toyota to build self-driving cars
-
Now Playing: YouTube plans to allow fewer ad skips
-
Now Playing: Facebook increases security after 2016 election controversy
-
Now Playing: Google accused of storing users' location data
-
Now Playing: Netflix responds to criticism for running ads
-
Now Playing: Kroger testing driverless grocery delivery
-
Now Playing: Apple Car rumored to roll out by 2025
-
Now Playing: Asleep at the wheel: Exposing dangers of drowsy driving
-
Now Playing: Sprint prepares for next generation of smartphones