Top social media executives to testify before Congress

More
Facebook and Twitter executives will address questions about the political content on their platforms and privacy concerns.
0:51 | 09/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Top social media executives to testify before Congress

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57614340,"title":"Top social media executives to testify before Congress","duration":"0:51","description":"Facebook and Twitter executives will address questions about the political content on their platforms and privacy concerns.","url":"/Technology/video/top-social-media-executives-testify-congress-57614340","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.