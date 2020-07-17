Twitter confirms 130 accounts were targeted in hack as FBI launches probe

More
The social media company said in a statement that attackers "successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools."
1:02 | 07/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twitter confirms 130 accounts were targeted in hack as FBI launches probe
Yeah. It's. Yeah it's it's a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"The social media company said in a statement that attackers \"successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"71845210","title":"Twitter confirms 130 accounts were targeted in hack as FBI launches probe","url":"/Technology/video/twitter-confirms-130-accounts-targeted-hack-fbi-launches-71845210"}