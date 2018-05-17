YouTube Music launches revamped version

More
The YouTube Music channel is a subscription service that will offer users smarter suggestions on what music to listen to.
0:52 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for YouTube Music launches revamped version

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55228335,"title":"YouTube Music launches revamped version","duration":"0:52","description":"The YouTube Music channel is a subscription service that will offer users smarter suggestions on what music to listen to.","url":"/Technology/video/youtube-music-launches-revamped-version-55228335","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.