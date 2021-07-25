Transcript for 'We're about 90 percent of the way there' on infrastructure deal: Portman

Let's get a Republican response from senator rob portman of Ohio. Senator, thank you for joining us. You heard speaker Pelosi say she's not going to have a vote until reconciliation is passed by the senate. Do you expect to reach a deal this week? George, let me say what she has said is counter to what president Biden has committed to and what the senate is doing which is a two-track process. The infrastructure bill has nothing to do with the reckless tax and spend extravaganza she's talking about in terms of reconciliation. No, I'm not happy with what she said. It's inconsistent with the agreement we have on a bipartisan basis. Does that mean we'll end up with nothing? If she has her way, we could. I'm not sure what the future is of reconciliation. I know the bipartisan infrastructure package is very popular among the American people and in the United States congress because it makes sense. We need it badly. 43% of our roads are in bad or mediocre condition according to the engineers. 46,000 bridges are deficient. We have ships lining up at ports because they're not efficient. 87% of the American people think we should do a bipartisan infrastructure package. It's the right thing to do. Every president in modern times has talked about it. President trump's proposal is $1.2 trillion. Ours is about $579 billion over five years. This is the right thing to do. It's been bipartisan from the start. It's the way we ought to be doing things in Washington to get things done. I can't believe the speaker of the house would be blocking it. Do you have a deal? We're about 90% of the way there. I'm here this weekend working on language with colleagues and staff. I feel good about getting it done this week. We have one issue outstanding. We're not getting much response from the Democrats. It's about the mass transit. Our transit number is generous. We increased transit in this proposal. We increased a formula going forward. That's the one issue outstanding at this point. My hope is we'll see progress on that today. "The Wall Street journal" weighed in yesterday. I want to put it up on the screen. They write by all appearances this is the most one-sided deal in decades. They point out the Republicans are not getting the regulatory reforms you called for. You're not doing anything to stop the reconciliation package the Democrats hope to pass. I respect "The Wall Street journal's" editorial page. In fact, I read it every day. They're totally wrong on this. It shocks me "The Wall Street journal" which normally has good ethics would say with the editorial we don't know what's in it, but this is what we think. They don't know what's in it. They're wrong about a number of things in there. If they had called and asked us, they could have avoided being wrong. They say there's no permitting reform. There's historic permitting reform in this legislation. They should strongly support that, as should every Republican and Democrat because it allows the federal dollar to go further. They say it's not bipartisan. I can guarantee you every issue has been bipartisan in the sense there have been Republican views and Democrat views and we found common ground which is what ought to happen. The editorial reflects the fact that Washington, D.C. Is not used to this. We're building from the middle out, coming up with something truly bipartisan. They suggest that somehow this would be bad for the economy. It's good for the economy. Every economist that's looked at it says that. Why? You're investing in long-term capital assets. It's not immediate spending. It's not going to add to inflation. Economists will tell you it will have the opposite effect. As opposed to adding to demand, it adds to the supply side. This may be assets that last for 40, 50, 60 years, like the bridges I talked about. It's the right thing to do for the country most importantly. It's also something that has been the subject of a bipartisan consensus finding process which we ought to do more of in this town. Failing to raise the debt ceiling will threaten the economy. Republicans voted three times to raise the debt ceiling under president trump. Why not vote to raise it now? Well, I think it's in the context of the reconciliation bill which is unbelievable, George, at a time when we have incredibly high inflation, the highest probably in 20 years. You look back at what they're proposing here. It's a huge new spending increase at a time when we have unprecedented levels of debt, over $30 trillion soon, a trillion dollar deficit and the largest tax increase in American history. These are tax increases that are not necessary right now. The congressional budget office tells us that tax receipts -- this is the nonpartisan congressional budget office. They tell us it will be higher than anybody expected this year and next year because the 2017 tax reform actually worked. It worked to stimulate economic growth. Going into the pandemic we had the lowest poverty rate in the history of our country. We had increases in wages, over 3% analyzed over the 19 months prior to covid and the lowest employment numbers ever for blacks, hispanic and 3.5% was the lowest in 50 years. Things were going well and the economy is relatively resilient because of it. Let's not raise taxes -- Failing to raise the debt ceiling will certainly threaten the economy. Again, the debt ceiling has to be raised because of the taxing and spending policies. We need to ensure we get spending under control. Typically when we do a debt ceiling there's attached to some restraint on spending. Not under president trump. Well, you know, under every president there's a discussion of how you actually -- if you're going to raise the debt ceiling, you have to do something to affect the debt of this country. I think we ought to have this discussion. Senator portman, thanks for your time. Thanks, George. Appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.