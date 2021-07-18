Transcript for Adults need to get vaccinated to 'shield' children under 12: Dr. Vivek Murthy

With vaccination rates lagging. The Biden administration urged an urgent warning this week. Joining me now is Dr. General Murthy. I want to start in L.A. Counter to the CDC guidance, over night your predecessor Jerome Adams tweeted that the CDC should be advising areas with a high number of cases to vaxed and masked. Should the CDC advise change? Thanks, Martha. What we are seeing in L.A. County is concerning. Unfortunately we are seeing rises among the unvaccinated in many parts of the country now and especially given the delta what the CDC did of its guidance and closer to two months ago now is based on the science, your risk of getting -- now in areas where there are a low number of vaccinated people over cases that are rising. It is reasonable for counties to take more mitigation measures like the mask rules coming out in L.A. Should also be that for individuals depending on their circumstances that some people may choose to continue wearing masks such as those who may be immune compromised or family members at home who are unvaccinated. People can make these decisions, counties certainly have the right to put the measures back in place. That's not contradictory to the guidance. Rochelle walenski has said this is a pandemic. The vaccine we have is highly effective in preventing symptomatic infection. They're not 100% perfect, Novak Novak -- no vaccine. Those numbers will be small. We vaccinated millions of millions of people in the united States. We have more than 160 million people who are fully vaccinated now. You will see number of small minority people who do have a breakthrough infection. When you are fully vaccinated and you do have a breakthrough infection, it is much more unlikely that infection is asymptomatic or mild. That's good news. These vaccines are highly effective and that's one of the reasons we are recommending them for people across the country. Do you believe part of these mandates because there is no way of telling whether unmasked people are vaccinated or not, is that part of the problem here? Well, I think for communities where they are seeing a significant increase in cases, L.A. County is one of those. They're looking to reduce that spread and masks are one of we saw this the last year of the pandemic that large numbers of people gathering, that's the right set-up for covid-19 to when you see counties like L.A. Putting those requirements in place, they're basing their data off what we learn. Counties are going to continue to make these decisions, the CDC also put together surge response team, dropping administrations and testing with vaccine administration and diagnostics to ensure the rises in cases that the community has the support they need. The three other variants are still circulating and more dangerous variants could emerge. If we don't get this under control now, what do you anticipate the fall looking I am deeply concerned. We have made so much progress over the past year and you see how many people gotten vaccinated and cases come down so marketly from their January peak. That's reassuring. Knowing the vast majority of people who are fully vaccinated, that gives me some comfort. What I worry about, Martha, we still have millions of people in our country that's not vaccinated. We have to protect our children under 12 who don't have a vaccine available to them. I want to focus on the kids a moment here. This is an important point that we don't talk about enough. For our children under 12 and I say that as a dad, our kids depend on us and the people around them being protected and vaccinated in order to shield them from the virus. That's why again it is so important for us to get vaccinated. I am worried we are starting to see increasingly in states like Arkansas and Missouri and Nevada and at home state of Florida and Louisiana, these surges within the unvaccinated population that we'll continue to see that unless we get a hold of this pandemic by getting more people I want to talk about misinformation, vaccine misinformation shared on social media is an urgent threat. President Biden said it is quote "It is killing people," Facebook officials say stop pointing fingers. They already tried the get covid misinformation down. What should they do? I have been deeply concerned of the flow of misinformation across technology platforms and throughout society over the last many months. This is not a new problem to be clear. As a doctor for years sat with patients and worked with them and try to untangle the web of misinformation of health they have gotten on social media and other sources. What we are seeing different now is the speed and scale from the information is spreading. One of the primary places that we see it happening are technology platforms. I call for a greater transparency in terms of the data they have to share with independent researchers so we can get a better sense of how much misinformation going on on these sitesnd what strategy is set to work against them. It reenforces misinformation where there are also places where we can ask those companies making changes and ask people across our country to stop and verify your sources before you post stories online. Thanks very much Dr. Murthy, we hope it works.

