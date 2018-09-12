Analyzing the significance of Mueller, federal court filings

Dan Abrams, Chris Christie and Asha Rangappa weigh in on the sentencing memo for Michael Cohen from the Southern District of New York and the special counsel's filing on Paul Manafort.
15:53 | 12/09/18

