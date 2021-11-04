Transcript for 'Biden aiming to be a transformational president'' ABC News' Jon Karl says

81 days ago, president Biden promised to attack the pandemic and its economic fallout with speed and urgency. The relief package has passed. Nearly a quarter of the country fully vaccinated. Nearly 4.6 million doses yesterday alone. And the economy is coming back, the task now addressing America's long-term challenges. With congress and the country still divided, the degree of difficulty is high. Our round table ready to take stock as we near the 100-day mark. Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl starts us off. We choose hope over fear, truth over lies and yes, unity over division. Reporter: During his campaign, Joe Biden offered himself as a candidate of unity and moderation. Somebody who would work with Republicans. Even suggesting he would be a transitional president. Look. I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else. Reporter: Nearly three months in, president Biden has blazed a different path, aiming to be a transformational president acting to erase his predecessor's legacy and using his narrow democratic majority to ram through the biggest expansion of government since L.B.J. You need to remember the government isn't some foreign for in a distant capital. No. It's us. Reporter: At first Biden did reach out, at least symbolically. The very first members of the congress he invited to the oval office were ten senate Republicans. He invited them to talk about a bipartisan covid relief bill, but Republicans weren't willing to go anywhere near as big as Biden wanted. I would predict that not a single Republican will support the $1.9 trillion plan. Reporter: So he signed the most expensive bill by far ever to pass congress without a single vote from the opposition party. We've done more to end child poverty in America than we've ever done. Reporter: Biden is trying to now go bigger, proposing what would be the biggest public works program ever, and big tax increases on corporations and the wealthy to pay for it. He's selling it as an infrastructure plan, but it's more including big investments in roads, bridges, airports and high speed rail, but also a coast to coast network of electric vehicle charging stations, broadband for rural areas, replacing 100% of lead pipes in the country, and $400 billion to care for the elderly and people with disabilities. Once again he said he wants to work with Republicans. I'm going to bring Republicans to the white house. Reporter: But Republican leaders are now in a position of all out opposition. This is a bold, left wing administration. I don't think they have a mandate to do what they're doing. Reporter: Even those ten moderates who came to the white house last time around are digging in, responding this week to Biden's invitation by saying that the white house used their last talks to, quote, justify its go it alone strategy. Republicans are finding it can pay off to be the party of no in the face of a big Progressive agenda. Republican house leader Kevin Mccarthy boasting this week he raised more than $27 million in the first quarter of 2021, more than any house Republican has ever raised in a single quarter. Still hanging over the Republicans, Donald Trump, slowly emerging from his exile in mar-a-lago still clinging to the lie that the election was stolen from him, and even so, the most in demand endorsement by far for Republicans running in 2022. All that explains why Biden may want to and may need to bypass Republicans, but then the real challenge could be among Democrats. Joe Manchin of deep red west Virginia who knows just how powerful he can be in a 50/50 senate took his stand in an op-ed this week saying Democrats must, quote, avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues. As the clock ticks down to the first 100 days in office, at least one voice in the party is saying, not so fast. Republicans may not be willing to deal, but as long as Joe Manchin is holding out, Biden will have no choice but to try.

