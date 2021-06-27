Transcript for Chauvin's sentence certainly reflects the seriousness: Minnesota A.G. Keith Ellison

To court commits to the custody of the corrections to 270 months based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd. With the sentence is not based on is emotion or sympathy. That was the judge sentencing Derek chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Here with us Keith Ellison who oversaw the prosecution in chauvin's trial. Mr. Attorney general, thank you for joining us. Thanks for having me. The maximum sentence here was 40 years. The prosecution asked for 30. He ended up getting 22 1/2. You had said the state never wanted revenge. What you were looking for was accountability. Did you get it? I believe that the sentence is based on the facts and the law. It's based on the criminal history score, and the severity. Look, it's ten years beyond the guideline sentence. The recommended guideline sentence is 12.5. We got 22.5. And I think that the judge is right given the particular cruelty, the abuse of trust, committing this crime in a group, in front of kids. Is this sentence works. Now, you can't replace the life of George Floyd. So true satisfaction is not available to us. But I think that this is certainly a sentence that reflects the seriousness and, of course, you know, this matter's not over yet. I want to ask about something that your assistant attorney general Matthew frank said at sentencing. Please take a listen. Being a police officer is a difficult job. We ask a lot of them, but we give them a substantial amount of training. And most officers do it right. This case wasn't about police officers, all police officers. It wasn't about policing. This case was about Derek chauvin. That, of course, is literally true. This was about Derek chauvin, but obviously in another sense, this really was about a lot more than Derek chauvin, wasn't it? Well, I'd say legally Matt frank is right. But historically, sociologically, you're right. It's about more than that. We had to focus on proving a case based on evidence in a courtroom. But I do believe that the larger society must grapple with the bigger issues. The policing issues need to pass all over the United States. States are looking at police reform. We need them to act. We need departments to act. We need prosecutors and we need other police officers to look inside and say what can we do to build greater trust and greater cooperation with our communities that we protect and serve every day? So yeah, you're right. From a larger -- in a larger perspective, we've got a lot of lifting to do, and when it comes to congress, I think they could lead the way by passing the George Floyd justice and policing act. I think it's essential and the country needs it. You heard president bide thn week saying that he's concerned that we could see a significant spike in violence crime this summer. I know you've expressed similar concerns and raised the point that you raised now. That we can't afford to have a distrust given that distrust between the police and the community they serve. What steps need to be taken right now as we face this potential for an increase in violence now? You mentioned the bill in congress, but what else needs to be done now? Well, you know, yesterday I was at a community meeting right here in minneaplis, and a group of pastors came together in calling themselves 21 days of peace. And this is a community-led effort with cooperation with law enforcement. So communities said to the fourth precinct inspector, guiding Charlie Adams, where are the hot spots? He said the hot spots are on this corner, that corner and that corner. And local community people went to the hot spots and said we're going to hold this space, and statistically, a number of those spots have seen a reduction in violence. So a community-led effort to engage neighbors to build relationship with neighbors in cooperation with law enforcement might just be the key all over the country. And I'll tell you this. We've seen massive numbers of people unemployed during the pandemic. People are out of work and worried about rent. This is injecting stress into the community, and sometimes that manifests in violence. I think we do need the economic supports, the unemployment insurance, and the eviction moratorium are coming to an end. They might add to the violence toll. We have to be aware of these things. Let's have religious leaders, faith leaders, community leaders get out there, working with law enforcement, to try to stave off what could be a difficult sum for we don't get ahead of it. I think we need to. All right. Minnesota attorney general Ellison, thank you very much for joining us. We appreciate your time.

