Transcript for Independents have turned Arizona purple, could they turn it blue in 2020?

We've paid too high a price already for Donald Trump's chaotic divisive leadership. 6,000 arizonians have been lost. 122,000 jobs in Arizona haven't come back. Arizona and America need four more years of president Donald Trump. We are 26 days away from another great victory for the American people and the road to victory runs right through Arizona. Vice presidents pence and Biden both targeting Arizona this week where 3 million absentee ballots have been sent to voters. President trump carried Arizona by 3.5 points in 2016. Rapidly changing demographics have put this once solidly red state into play. Can Donald Trump win it again or is Arizona poisoned to turn blue? Alex Presha travelled to maricopa county to speak to independent voters for the latest installment of our series six for the win. I'll put your chair down. Reporter: Even though the temperature registers in the triple digits every afternoon between 4:00 and 6:00 Linda and towls walk to their driveway and hold up their Joe Biden signs. We're out here every day. Four hours a day. Reporter: They get honks, thumbs up, the occasional middle finger. They wave back at them all. It's our therapy. It's better than sitting on the couch watching the news doing nothing. Reporter: Life long Republicans until 2016 they weren't fans of Donald Trump. They voted for Gary Johnson, this November they'll proudly vote Democrat. Is there anything in particular that put you over the edge? We were sort of already there. Charlottesville is the time when I said enough. Right now in the Republican party, if you're not a fan in the cult of Donald Trump, you're not welcome. They will tell you that. You don't feel welcome? Oh, no. Not at all. As a matter of fact, when we sit out there with our signs one of the things we hear the most often is go home. We're trying to figure out since we're at the end of our own driveway where home is supposed to be. Reporter: Arizona state public affairs professor, Dr. Tom Riley says independents have turned this bright red state purpose and could push it blue. Independents are trending towards Biden by a whopping 25 points in the latest "New York Times" poll. We're seeing general frustration to the divisiveness occurring in Washington and across the United States. People are searching for a different way. Reporter: That's especially noticeable among Latino voters. They're taking it for granted saying they're Latinos and will lean Democrat. That's not the case. Reporter: Caroline doesn't like how Latino voters have been taken for granted. Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, she came to the U.S. During her college years. She voted for Obama in '08 and has ping ponged between parties ever since. Despite being disappointed in the lack of focus on the key issues, she will vote for Biden. A lot of the democratic party has been neglecting the issue of immigration. They're up for grabs. They're having a hard time making a decision which way to go because no one is addressing the issues that matter to them. Reporter: Maricopa county has the largest voting area in the state. The county went for trump by 3 points in 2016. He following through on what he says. Reporter: Barb also voted for Gary Johnson in 2016, but likes what she's seen from Donald Trump. Our economy has stayed fairly that to me is astonishing considering the number of people who are out of jobs because they can't go in. He's allowing the states to make the decisions for themselves, which is what it should be. Reporter: The one thing we found all the voters we talked to here want, turn down the temperature a little bit. I pray to get back to a country where we can have conversations where we don't agree on every issue and we can be friends. I know that sounds rather cliche. That's my deepest prayer. Reporter: For "This week" I'm Alex Presha in carefree, Arizona.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.