Transcript for Martha Raddatz: Vital for Americans to understand 'who is in the fight'

Wanted to share a special moment for our friend and colleague Martha Raddatz this week association of the US army. Awarded her its procedures Marshall metal for sustained commitment to the men and women of America's armed forces in her keynote. Martha honored those service members and their families. In a country where fewer than 1% served it is vital for Americans to understand not only what we are fighting for. But who is in the fight. And who is back home in military communities that have suffered unimaginable. Loss who are still supporting their loved ones day after day. Deployment after deployments. I have had. I have had a front row seat for our witness. I have heard howls of pain from the wounded in combat zones. Seen the sun rise over Kabul through the shadow of sandbags. Flown home on an Easter morning with flag draped confidence that my finger trip tips. And being serenaded at dusk by the crew of an army black cock who thought singing. You've lost that loving feeling while we swooped across the Tigris River would cheer me up after an especially difficult. And every one of those days and nights I thought how fortunate I wants to be with those American soldiers. To witness their courage and test my town. And how fortunate we are for Martha's commitment and her coverage. And now we honor our fellow Americans who serve and sacrifice. In the month of September to service members died overseas supporting operations in Afghanistan.

