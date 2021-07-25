Transcript for 'One Nation Under Fire': One week of gun violence in America

Gun violence and murder rates are up. Guns. The people who, in fact, are using those weapons are acquiring them illegally. Here's the deal, cops are having real trouble. They're not all bad guys. They're a lot of good guys. We need more policemen, but we need them involved in community policing. There's president Biden addressing the epidemic of gun violence gripping America. ABC news teamed up with partner stations across the country to track shootings every day this week. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has been tracking what's driving the surge and what can be done to stop it. Reporter: It should have been a celebration. The bucks winning an NBA championship. Instead -- Reporter: -- Gunshots, chaos, people running for their lives. Where do we go? Reporter: Part of the chronic gun violence epidemic surging in recent months. The map shows it unfolding. More than 1,000 incidents, more than 430 dead, 1,000 wounded in one week. We saw it begin last Saturday as we started our investigation. Gunshots outside of national's park. That same night a mother and her baby caught in the crossfire at a corner store in west Philadelphia, wounding the 1-year-old. I'm tired of this. I'm sick and tired of this. Reporter: Day after day we saw so many children affected by this violence. One boy shot in a bedroom. The bullet went through the wall, went through his head. Reporter: Tristan in San Antonio, Texas, was only 15 and playing video games, hit by a stray bullet. I should have been been there. When you promise your kid you're going to ptect them, that's promise you can never take back. Reporter: Altogether an unspeakable toll. More than 39 dead, 94 wounded under age 18 and of the deceased, 6 children under 12. We saw mass shootings across the country. 18 incidents in 12 communities, including one that senselessly took the life of Corey Saunders and wounded four others. Mass shootings are up a lot. They went from a 400 base in 2019 to 600, 700. Reporter: Sadly we followed reports of suspected violence ticked up. At least 44 cases, among them a mother and child allegedly kidnapped Monday. A female and her child was abducted and brought here to the lake. There was an altercation that occurred. Reporter: No area of the country is immune. As ABC dug into the numbers, violence disproportionately hit poor and urban areas. People are afraid to go to malls, to theaters, to parks. Reporter: From Los Angeles to Chicago to New York where this stunning video caught our attention. Two men guns drawn in broad daylight. Are people more brazen in carrying weapons? Has something shifted? I don't think there's any doubt. The data in New York City is more guns on the scene of shootings, more rounds being fired. Reporter: New York City saw a 73% increase in shootings in may 2021 compared to the same time last year. On Tuesday the police commissioner told us factors are driving the surge -- gang violence, budget cuts, covid shutting down the courts leaving a backlog of more than 5,000 gun Taking the gun off the street is great. Really what we need is the individual carrying the gun off the street. Reporter: Increasing gun arrests has led to signs of success. A dip in the rate last month. The commissioner remains unsatisfied. Who are the victims? When you look at who is getting shot, about 97% people of color. It's way off the charts. Reporter: For chief Judith Harrison the fight is personal. As an African-American it was painful to hear him say 97% of the victims were people of color. Horrifying statistics. It's not just about the statistics. It's not just about people of color. It's about everyone. Reporter: Philadelphia facing a worse explosion. It's been a minute since I've done this. Reporter: Philly police allowing us to ride along. A small number of streets infected with gun violence. See this corner store, six people shot. This is another corner where we have multiple shootings. Reporter: The streets that night quiet, until they weren't. Now there's reports of shots fired in the city. A shooting outside this restaurant famous for its cheese that's a shell casing on the ground. See where the white circle is drawn around it. I don't know what it is. You get closer to 2:00 stuff is always popping. As we waited at the scene, the horrible news. He was pronounced deceased. The person here died? Right. It's horrible. Reporter: The Philadelphia police commissioner telling us the argument was over a parking space. A lot of the beefs or social media disputes are being settled with a firearm. Reporter: She acknowledges the challenges of policing in the era of George Floyd and building trust. I'm a cop and I am a black woman. Because I have these lived experiences, I understand why the police do what we do, but I also understand the hurt and torment in our communities. Reporter: In so many neighborhoods small numbers of repeat offenders terrorizing law abiding citizens. I said I'm shot and I felt the heat in my leg. Reporter: This philly resident shot earlier this week. Along with another man standing in front of her home. She didn't want to show her face on camera. At times tears filling here I shouldn't have to be afraid in my home. Reporter: At the end of a sobering week, we're left with the vigils, the lives lost, the families grieving and the almost certain knowledge that next week it's all but guaranteed to happen again. Pierre Thomas joins us now. You just used the word sobering. Seeing this all in one place is about as sobering as can be. George, I was struck by the shear concentration. So many children. The domestic violence. The mass shootings. 17 this week alone. That's an incident where there are four or more people shot in one setting, 17 of those. It's difficult to absorb. What we wanted to do is take a look. Take a mirror and look at the country. This in some ways may be an undercount of the violence. Absolutely. These are conservative numbers. We didn't account for gun death by suicide. Those numbers are much more difficult. They're slower coming into the system. According to our analysts, there would be hundreds more deaths in this number that we have this week. How do we come to grips with this as a nation? What do we do about it? At the end of the day we have to answer a basic question. Are we okay with 1,400 people shot in a week? It's going to happen again next week. Over and over and over again. Pierre Thomas, thanks for the report. I know it's coming all week

