Parents who lost children in school shootings respond to tragedy in Texas

More
Fred Guttenberg, a father who lost his daughter in the Parkland, Fla. school shooting, and Nicole Hockley, a mother who lost her son in the Newtown, Conn. school shooting, join "This Week."
6:54 | 05/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents who lost children in school shootings respond to tragedy in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55305383,"title":"Parents who lost children in school shootings respond to tragedy in Texas","duration":"6:54","description":"Fred Guttenberg, a father who lost his daughter in the Parkland, Fla. school shooting, and Nicole Hockley, a mother who lost her son in the Newtown, Conn. school shooting, join \"This Week.\"","url":"/ThisWeek/video/parents-lost-children-school-shootings-respond-tragedy-texas-55305383","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.