{"id":55305383,"title":"Parents who lost children in school shootings respond to tragedy in Texas","duration":"6:54","description":"Fred Guttenberg, a father who lost his daughter in the Parkland, Fla. school shooting, and Nicole Hockley, a mother who lost her son in the Newtown, Conn. school shooting, join \"This Week.\"","url":"/ThisWeek/video/parents-lost-children-school-shootings-respond-tragedy-texas-55305383","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}