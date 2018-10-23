13-year-old student stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife

More
The victim was taken to a hospital after the student stabbed her in class in a Georgia school.
1:36 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 13-year-old student stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58687765,"title":"13-year-old student stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife","duration":"1:36","description":"The victim was taken to a hospital after the student stabbed her in class in a Georgia school.","url":"/US/video/13-year-student-stabs-teacher-inch-butcher-knife-58687765","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.