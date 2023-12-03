4 people fatally stabbed in 'rampage' attack in New York City

The scene "was chaos, multiple victims, a house on fire, and a madman on a rampage, on a mission," Patrick Henry, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, said.

December 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live