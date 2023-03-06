ABC News Live: More than 2 dozen arrested after a 'coordinated attack' on Atlanta police

Plus, severe weather slams the West, dropping several feet of snow on some parts of California and another Norfolk Southern train has derailed in Springfield, Ohio.

March 6, 2023

