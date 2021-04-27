ABC News Live: Biden gives remarks on US special forces operation in Syria

Plus, Russia has accused the U.S. of fueling military tensions as the Ukraine crisis escalates, and the FBI has launched a hate crime investigation into bomb threats against more than a dozen HBCUs.

