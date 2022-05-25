ABC News Live: Jan. 6 committee plays new footage of attack on Capitol

Plus, newly obtained emails show that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressured Arizona lawmakers to choose their own electors and reject Joe Biden's win in 2020.

