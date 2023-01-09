ABC News Live: McCarthy faces more difficult battles after speaker election

Plus, President Biden is in Mexico to address the immigration crisis and the grand jury investigating Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia has submitted its final report.

January 9, 2023

