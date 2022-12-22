ABC News Live: President Zelenskyy urges Congress to continue supporting Ukraine

Plus, a major winter storm is causing travel delays across the country ahead of the holidays, and Sam Bankman-Fried arrives in the U.S. to face federal fraud charges for his role in the FTX collapse.

December 22, 2022

