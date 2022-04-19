ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 22, 2022

Alleged recordings show Kevin McCarthy planned to ask Trump to resign after insurrection; U.S. defense official says war in Ukraine at "critical turning point"; celebrating Earth Day.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live