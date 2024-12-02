ABC News Live Prime: Monday, December 2, 2024

Backlash for President Biden after issuing full pardon to son Hunter; closer look at history and promises of Kash Patel, Trump's pick for FBI director; Sarah Kinsley talks "ethereal" first album.

December 2, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live