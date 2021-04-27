ABC News Live Prime: Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

Russian troops move closer to Ukraine, surveillance video captures alleged killer following victim, decision to allow Russian Olympian compete draws comparison to U.S. runner disqualified last year.

