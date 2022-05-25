ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 20, 2022

Parents of Uvalde mass shooting victims demand answers as Texas lawmakers hold hearings; "Cancer Alley" fights for clean air; messy weekend travel linked to major airline employee shortage.

