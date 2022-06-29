ABC News Live Prime: Tue, Jul 5, 2022

Death toll in Highland Park, IL shooting rises to seven; Brittney Griner writes letter to President Biden asking for help amid trial in Russia; Demaryius Thomas' family reveals football star had CTE.

