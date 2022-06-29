ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Wrong-way driver hits group of police recruits on morning run, 25 injured; rare challenge to Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell from his own party; a look inside radical climate change protest groups.

