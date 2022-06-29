ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in Sandy Hook defamation trial; sister of U.S. citizen killed fighting in Ukraine opens up; Eric Andre talks about racial profiling lawsuit.

