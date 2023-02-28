ABC News Live: Supreme Court takes up student loan relief battle

Plus, the latest on the murder trial for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, and a pandemic-era program expanding access to food benefits is set to expire.

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live