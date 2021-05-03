As active cases decline, some states remove mask mandates, defying experts

More
Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, discusses mask mandates, a decline in active cases and inequities during the pandemic.
5:05 | 03/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for As active cases decline, some states remove mask mandates, defying experts

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:05","description":"Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, discusses mask mandates, a decline in active cases and inequities during the pandemic. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76261420","title":"As active cases decline, some states remove mask mandates, defying experts","url":"/US/video/active-cases-decline-states-remove-mask-mandates-defying-76261420"}