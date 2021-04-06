Transcript for Activists around the country wear orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Today's national gun violence awareness days you might notice people around the country wearing orange to honor the lives lost to gun violence America. According to survey USA 58% of American adults or someone they care about have experience gun violence in their lifetime. And approximately three million American children witnessed gun violence every year. I want to bring in Shannon watts a founder of moms demand action and threat management expert Spencer Corson. For more on this thank you both for being here this morning Shannon I wanna start with you today's a first day of this Wear orange weekend how did this movement's start. You know asserted Barack in 2015 and if you remember. Idea Pendleton arm she was a teenager who was shot and killed Chicago and her friends wore orange and her marriage. Color that hunters where you protect themselves others when. Emptying and it really became. Campaign an open arm and are now. Every year. Did weekend first weakened in June people Wear orange really you are dose. Whose lives have been stolen by gun violence circular but it would violence. Ultra X. And if people want and I didn't bank's senior and the weekend they just text the word worst 64 or retreat. And forgive me for not wearing orange this morning I get dressed for the toddler hanging on me so sometimes you wonder I get dressed. At all and Spencer I know you wrote a book called the safety trap a security expert secrets for staying safe in a dangerous world news today. You are never more in danger than in those moments when you feel you are safest can you explain not. Absolutely but armed that the biggest misnomer between. Safety and security is that safety is a feeling but security is a state of being. And so would just because we feel safe doesn't mean we are secure but. Emotional beings and when we feel safe our vigilance tends to go down which means our rest tends to go up and more safe we feel more at risk we are to falling into those pitfalls of danger that could get us into trouble so. The city truck is all about understanding that. Just because our fears have abated risk still remains. And Shannon you founded moms demand action after this sandy hook massacre talk about fear there what are you hoping to accomplish now with this group. Well it's important to remember that a hundred Americans shot and killed every single day he and or 200 or we're jet and their about 400 million guns in America. If guns made a state or renegotiate his country in the world instead what we scene is increasing or. And -- about written by times more than any other your nation. And exacerbated gun violence particularly during a great this is an epidemic within an indirect. Oh. Has movement. Thankfully that's we are really going toe to toe with the gun lobby. And getting other Americans sidelines where educating and organizing amendment that it rallying for are immunities. And we're winning. You know its importance remember that. I I know everyone wants to skip art moment in congress we're all waiting for we are winning which houses and boardrooms and she councils school boards. And and it really is important for everyone to join human and not really what we're or weekend. And so Spencer while Holly's people are trying to work on sort of solving a larger issue eliminating or at least reducing this violence. What can we do as individuals to protect ourselves and a threatening situation. What we want to do is just understand the overarching dynamic that awareness plus preparation equal safety. I Zeller world returns to normalcy we must also cautioned against gay returned to complacency because as I say in the safety truck. Gun violence mass violence suicide will continue until we as a society as a as family and his friends take a more active role in helping those who are hurting. And unfortunately kids are not immune to this as we learned tragically over and over again in this country so what advice you have for parent Spencer. Who want to teach their children about these kinds of safety tips but he also don't want to scare them. Absolutely not. Make safety fun not scary it is always better to have that safety conversation with your children. Earlier rather than later and one of the things I talk about in the book is. Empowered them to participate in their own protection so if your child is alone and afraid or third Powell. At a park in something bad happens let's Rea asks of food flags and family are places where children can know they can go to be protected. Anyone with a flag on their uniform or in -- of the building is a safe place for them to go places that are selling food. What restaurants or the ice cream stand have been vetted and permanent day to a background checks. And also if they see other families other adults with children those are good places our children to go to get help. So it's very important that we empowered which children with a protective strategies that would not only help them when they're young but that didn't carry with them for their entire lives. All right Spencer course in Shannon watts great to have you both thank you. Thinking thank you.

