Transcript for Adam Toledo's family opens nonprofit organization

Today may 26 would have been Adams fourteenth birthday. And on this stage we wanted to announce the formation of Adam's place. A not for profit organization. Directed at helping adolescent boys. As you know I was killed on March 29. At the end of the police officer when he complied with with his order to show his hands. Adam this child from little village is the youngest victim to be shot by Chicago police officer. In the past thirty years. I don't need to tell you how tragic this was for the family and for the community. Yet this family want something good to come out of this horrific event. They had bravely establish the formation. Of items place. Which is directed to slowly helping. Other families like there's give the youth of Chicago an alternate lifestyle to city life. Also on this day we want it to unveiled this beautiful mural that we have behind us. This mural is much more than a child's face. It reminds us not to forget. It reminds us to do Muoi. And it reminds us to actively seek police reform because only then can we prevent this from happening again in the future.

