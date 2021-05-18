Transcript for Former ally of Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking crimes

And for more now on the potential fallout for congressman Matt gates we bring in Robert Mintz a former federal prosecutor now with the law firm. Look Carter and English thanks so much for joining us tonight mr. Mintz. Now Joseph Greenberg hasn't named congressman gates at least not publicly but still. Should gays be worried about this guilty plea. Well you're right he's not been named in the plea agreement he wasn't named in open court but that's the usual course here. You should be worried about potentially getting involved in a federal criminal case. If you or in any way involved with any activities that were the subject of charges that somebody just pled guilty to hear so only congressman gates really knows how much jeopardy he median. But it certainly seems based upon is reported contact and his close relationship and mr. Greenberg that he should be a big concerns. And this investigation is seems to be in an early phase at this point what do you think investigators and prosecutors are looking most closely at right now. Well other trying to build this case out they've undoubtedly spend an hour is already been mr. Greenberg these plea deals are not sign overnight they're only signed. After prosecutors have already determined and he believed that a witness can provide valuable cooperation. And by data mean that that witness can lead to charges against other individuals and we know that there are other individuals involved because in open court today mr. Greenberg spoke about. Others who were involved in having illicit sex with underage women under age girls we don't know who those people are an inmate involved congressman gates and may involve other people but there's certainly other people involved here. And speaking generally not at all specifically about this case that when someone pleads guilty and cuts a deal prosecutors how much credibility does that person typically have with a judge or jury. Why have a lot of credibility in this sense that they are at the center of this criminal conspiracy. They're one of the insiders and they can speak knowledgeably about what happened but on the other hand any good defense lawyer is going to try to attack an aggressive policing their only trusting their own skin. By throwing under others under the bus and so let prosecutors have to do is corroborate the testimony when other witnesses with documents which tape recordings prosecutors will never asking jury to convict somebody based solely on uncorroborated testimony about cooperating witness. Robert Mintz appreciate your insight and your time tonight. My pleasure.

