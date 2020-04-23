Transcript for Americans forced to rely on food pantries during COVID-19 pandemic

Gross yeah. This is able. We. Are in any case there are barrel sorry are. Shooting. The Eagles. And this. Has handled it. Now. Being old and where. We're. It's not like your heels. Yeah oh yeah yeah. That is certain that your state. Yeah. Is there a yeah. Moved into. And I BO. Okay. Re correct and I honestly we're seeing 81 point four million pounds hitting every time. And we had just his last four weeks we haven't more than doubled we know that we got to raise extra one million dollars every my enemy and see how he Disney. And we're seeing mainly kept never ends. Or are always angles and your ills. And you know slip there why we never see I honestly I'm not sure it is. Warrants SRS and eat. His locker out or are you need to ET today and so. We're feeling a lot of pressure asked. Approached drew and breaks it. We are. Well. Nice. In the mosque.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.