Transcript for April snow hitting Northeast while flooding continues along Gulf Coast

Right time now for look at your Friday whether. An unusual April snowstorm is dropping between five and ten inches of snow from upstate New York to Maine. That same storm system will bring rain gusty winds and cool temperatures to coastal areas. Of the northeast today. Elsewhere more snow and the northern plains half a foot is possible today and parts of the Rockies will seek. Another eighteen inches of snow just today checking today's high temperatures 37 with snow showers in Denver high fifties. From New York through the midwest seventies along the West Coast. Ninety in Miami.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.