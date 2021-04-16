-
Now Playing: Delish editorial director Joanna Saltz shares her take on 2 American food favorites
-
Now Playing: Officer who killed Daunte Wright makes 1st court appearance
-
Now Playing: At least 8 dead, several wounded in Indianapolis FedEx shooting
-
Now Playing: Pfizer CEO says COVID-19 booster shot will likely be necessary
-
Now Playing: Video of fatal Chicago police shooting raises new questions
-
Now Playing: Bodycam footage shows officer fatally shooting 13-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: Family notes ‘odd behaviors’ from Donnah Winger’s husband after her murder
-
Now Playing: Rebecca Simic and her four children reflect on Mark Winger’s life with their family
-
Now Playing: At least 8 people killed in Indiana mass shooting
-
Now Playing: A costumed custodian
-
Now Playing: Grandma, mother, daughter trio are dancing queens!
-
Now Playing: Happy anniversary Shawn Johnson and Andrew East!
-
Now Playing: How learning to control fear in high-stress situations could help police reform
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Ground operations center
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: Honoring the people keeping history alive
-
Now Playing: Breaking down Derek Chauvin’s choice to plead the Fifth
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: New video shows toddler dangling over border wall, dropped by smuggler