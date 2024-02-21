Arrest made in 2005 ‘Baby Skylar’ cold case

A woman has been arrested in the 18-year-old cold case of a newborn baby that was found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

February 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live